× Construction of the UPMC Pinnacle Memorial Replacement Hospital Continues

Steel Frame of Replacement Hospital Building Rises to Fifth Level

YORK, Pa. – Construction of the UPMC Pinnacle Memorial replacement hospital project progresses on schedule. Building the steel frame of the main hospital continues through March with girders being set for the fifth floor, and top level, of the hospital.

The new replacement facility will meet the growing health care needs of the York community now and for future generations. The new hospital will feature:

Modern design with 130 beds on five-levels

Private rooms where all patients will be able to heal comfortably

Acute and emergency medical care, cardiology and vascular services, chronic disease management, surgical services, and treatment for patients in need of long-term acute care

Three heart catheterization labs, including electrophysiology and interventional radiology technology

Four leading-edge operating rooms, including one cardiac operating room

Emergency Department with 28 treatment rooms

Critical Care Unit with 14 beds

Maternity suites with labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum care all in one room

Level II Specialty Care Nursery

Multiple nursing stations in each unit throughout the facility

A medical office building next to the hospital with ambulatory surgery, a women’s imaging suite, sleep lab, infusion center, and cardiac rehab program

The new facility will offer services not currently available at Memorial, including a Level II Specialty Care Nursery and treatment for patients in need of long-term acute care. The hospital is also designed with an expandable footprint to easily allow for construction to meet the future health care needs of our community.

“UPMC Pinnacle has been providing nationally acclaimed cardiovascular and thoracic care throughout central Pennsylvania, and we are excited to offer some of these services at the new hospital,” said Philip Guarneschelli, FACHE, president and CEO, UPMC Pinnacle. “Adding new services improves access to care and is a benefit to our entire community. We look forward to being able to grow on our new campus and continue to bring innovation and advanced care to York.”

Beyond patient care, the project includes energy efficient and environmentally friendly design components. Patients and visitors will be able to enjoy preserved wetlands from a walking trail around the campus that promotes community health and wellness.

The new hospital is anticipated to be complete in August 2019. As construction continues, updates will be posted on UPMCPinnacle.com/TheFuture. The page includes project highlights, construction updates, photo gallery, and a time lapse video of construction progress.

SOURCE: UPMC Press Release