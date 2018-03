× Crash closes all lanes of Route 934 in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– A crash has closed all lanes on Route 934 at Yordy’s Bridge Road.

Crews were dispatched around 7:15 a.m. to the road in North Annville Township for a reported head on crash.

The crash involves multiple vehicles and there is no word on if any injuries were suffered in the crash.

Accident activity – All lanes are CLOSED on PA 934 at Yordy's Bridge Rd — Trenice (@TreniceFox43) March 19, 2018