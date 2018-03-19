× Dr. John Joyce to make ‘major announcement’ regarding candidacy for 13th District seat tonight

BLAIR COUNTY — Dr. John Joyce, a lifetime Blair County resident, will make what his campaign calls “a major announcement” regarding his candidacy for Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District at an event at 6 p.m. tonight, according to a press release issued by his campaign.

The announcement will take place at Best Way Pizza, 8727 Woodbury Pike, East Freedom, and is open to the public.

Joyce, a Republican, is running for a seat in the new district, which covers Adams County, Franklin County and Parts of Cumberland County.