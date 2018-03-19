Florida man scammed 77-year-old Dauphin Co. woman out of $15K, police say

Dauphin County — A Florida man faces charges after allegedly scamming a 77-year-old Lower Paxton Township resident out of $15,200.

Kiano Smith, formerly of West Palm Beach, was arrested on March 13 by Lower Paxton Township Police and charged with two counts of criminal conspiracy to commit theft by deception, one count of dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities and one count of unlawful use of a computer.

An investigation into the scam was initiated in August 2017. The victim told police that she received a call from an individual — through a blocked number — claiming to be an attorney in Florida. She said that the man was representing her grandson who had reportedly been arrested for leaving the scene of an accident and needed bail money, according to the release.

Police say the woman made two wire transfers totaling $15,200 from her bank account to the bank account of Smith. The victim then eventually learned that her grandson had never been arrested and was not involved in any accident, the release says.

Records obtained by law enforcement confirmed that Smith received the money, removed it from his bank account and then spent it.

Smith is currently incarcerated in Dauphin County Prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 29.