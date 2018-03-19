Four displaced, two taken to the hospital after Sunday night house fire in Peach Bottom Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Four people were displaced and two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire broke out late Sunday night.

Crews responded to the 500 block of Quarry Road in Peach Bottom Township for a reported house fire with entrapment.

Upon arrival, crews found that all occupants were out of the home.

It took crews approximately 1.5 hours to put out the blaze, but there is no word on the extent of any damage.

The Red Cross is assisting four adults that were displaced by the fire and two of the occupants were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

There is no word on their condition at this time.