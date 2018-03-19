× Harrisburg man facing charges for assaulting victim’s daughter, threatening to shoot family

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Harrisburg man is facing charges after allegedly punching his girlfriend’s daughter and resisting arrest while intoxicated.

James Boulware, 56, is facing terroristic threats, aggravated assault and resisting arrest charges for the incident.

On March 18 at approximately 12:24 a.m., police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 1600 block of Naudain Street.

Upon arrival, the caller told authorities that her boyfriend, Boulware, was inside the residence and highly intoxicated.

She told police that her daughter and grandson had come over earlier in the day, and that Boulware had been drinking heavily throughout the day and become more agitated and aggressive towards others at the home.

At one point, Boulware’s girlfriend’s daughter allegedly confronted him about his behavior and asked him to calm down.

Then, Boulware became angry and allegedly yelled at the daughter before punching her twice in the left arm.

It was then that the caller, daughter and grandson went outside and called police.

When police arrived, Boulware became confrontational with officers, and when they attempted to place handcuffs on him, he allegedly resisted arrest.

Boulware kicked to officers and pleaded with them to removed the handcuffs so that he could get his semi-automatic shotgun and use it to kill his girlfriend, her daughter and her grandson.

Police removed the firearm from the residence, and now Boulware is facing charges.