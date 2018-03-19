× Here are the 5 Central Pennsylvania teams still alive in the state basketball playoffs

Milton Hershey’s quest for a state championship continues tonight, but the Spartans aren’t the only Central Pennsylvania team still alive in the state basketball playoffs.

Four other area teams will continue their quests for state gold on Tuesday, while Milton Hershey returns to the hardwood tonight in the PIAA Class 5A boys’ semifinals.

The Spartans (26-3) face District 7 champion Mars (24-4) at 7 p.m. tonight at Altoona High School. The Fightin’ Planets reached the semifinals with a 60-51 triumph over Highlands in last Friday’s quarterfinals.

Milton Hershey got to the semis by defeating Archbishop Carroll 73-65.

Here are the other teams in action Tuesday night:

BOYS

Class 3A Boys Semifinals

Lancaster Mennonite (20-9) vs. Richland (24-4)

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. at Chambersburg HS

The Blazers knocked off District 10 runner-up Greenville 50-48 in double overtime Saturday to reach the state semifinals. They face Richland, the runner-up out of District 6. The Rams defeated District 10 champ Fairview 48-26 in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Trinity (22-5) vs. Neumann-Goretti (21-6)

Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Garden Spot HS, New Holland

The reigning District 3 champion Shamrocks continued their deep run in States with a 57-52 victory over Loyalsock Township Saturday afternoon in the quarterfinals. The final hurdle between Trinity and a championship berth is Neumann-Goretti, a perennial state title contender. The Saints reached the semifinals with a 65-54 victory over Bishop McDevitt.

Trinity beat McDevitt 68-57 during its run to the District 3 championship.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 4A Semifinals

Lancaster Catholic (30-0) vs. Bonner-Pendergast (17-10)

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. at Downingtown West HS

The undefeated Crusaders held off District 2 champion Scranton Prep 49-38 in Saturday’s quarterfinals to move to within a game of the state finals. The last obstacle between Catholic and Hershey is District 12 champion Bonner-Pendergast, which defeated District 1 champ Gwynedd Mercy 39-31 Saturday to set up its date with the Crusaders.

Class 1A Semifinals

Lebanon Catholic (25-6) vs. Jenkintown (26-1)

Tuesday, 6 p.m. at Downingtown West HS

The Beavers, Lancaster Catholic’s neighbor in Section 3 of the Lancaster-Lebanon League and the reigning District 3 champs, continued their quest for a second straight state championship by defeating Christian Academy 50-33. It was the latest in a series of easy state playoff wins for Lebanon Catholic, which has defeated its three PIAA opponents by an average margin of 28 points.

But the Beavers’ next foe doesn’t look like a pushover; Jenkintown has lost just once all season, a 57-35 defeat against Souderton on Jan. 24. The Drakes have won 15 in a row since then, including a 37-31 victory over Lourdes Regional in the semifinals.