Middletown man faces charge of obstructing a child abuse investigation

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A Middletown man who faces 24 counts related to the sexual molestation of six victims was arraigned Monday on an additional charge: obstructing a child abuse investigation.

Keith Hoffa, 53, was arrested on March 9 following an investigation which identified nine potential victims who claimed that Hoffa molested them as children, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.

On March 3, Hoffa learned that one of the victim’s spoke with police. The Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office says that Hoffa showed up at the girl’s house unannounced, suggesting to the victim that the incident she disclosed to law enforcement was all a dream.

A preliminary hearing on the charge of obstructing a child abuse investigation is scheduled for April 2.