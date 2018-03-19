× Millersville man convicted of DUI, resisting arrest in 2017

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Millersville man was recently convicted of DUI and resisting arrest last year.

Kuei Liu, 30, was found guilty of misdemeanor resisting arrest during the incident on Stehman Road on June 22, 2017.

Over a two-day trial, Assistant District Attorney Lance Greene presented evidence that showed that Liu, while handcuffed, fought while refusing to get into a police vehicle.

He was convicted of both charges, and will be sentenced on April 18.