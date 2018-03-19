× Myerstown teen accused of assaulting, spitting on EMT in Lebanon Co.

JACKSON TWP., Lebanon County — A 15-year-old Myerstown boy was apprehended Thursday after assaulting an EMT and laying in the middle of railroad tracks as a train was approaching, according to a Pennsylvania State Police report.

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Weavertown Road and Royers Road in Myerstown.

As EMT’s were attempting to assist the teenager into the ambulance, he allegedly assaulted one of them and ran through a field towards the railroad tracks, the report says. When EMT’s caught up with the boy, they found him laying on the railroad tracks. EMT’s removed the juvenile before the train reached their location, the report states.

The teenager is also accused of spitting in the face of an EMT as that individual was attempting to secure the boy in the ambulance to be transported to the hospital for a mental health check, the report adds.