Police search for missing Carlisle teen

CARLISLE, Pa. — The Carlisle Police Department is currently searching for a 16 year old boy who allegedly ran away from his parents Monday morning.

Jared Lee, Strayer, 16, was last seen around 10:20 a.m. Monday, on the first block of West High Street. Strayer is 5’8″, 160 pounds, and has blond hair. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a red long sleeved shirt, a charcoal gray jacket, and maroon and gray shoes. Police believe he is in the Carlisle area, and are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Carlisle Police Department.