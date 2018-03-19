Redskins resign linebacker Zach Brown to three-year deal

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 23: Washington Redskins inside linebacker Zach Brown (53) looks on during a NFL football game between the Washington Redskins and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 23, 2017 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Eagles won 34-24.(Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON– The Redskins are retaining part of the middle of the team’s defense.
According to Ian Rapaport, the team has resigned LB Zach Brown to a three-year deal that can be worth up to $24 million.
Brown, 28, finished 2017 with 127 tackles and 2.5 sacks.
Now, he is expected to be a big part of the team’s defense for years to come.