× Redskins resign linebacker Zach Brown to three-year deal

WASHINGTON– The Redskins are retaining part of the middle of the team’s defense.

According to Ian Rapaport, the team has resigned LB Zach Brown to a three-year deal that can be worth up to $24 million.

Brown, 28, finished 2017 with 127 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Now, he is expected to be a big part of the team’s defense for years to come.