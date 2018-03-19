× Route 216 bridge at Codorus-Manheim Township border in York County to close April 2

HARRISBURG — The Route 216 bridge that spans the Codorus Creek near Brodbecks at the Codorus-Manheim Township border in York County will be closed on Monday, April 2, so that crews can begin work to replace the 89-year-old span, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The affected section of Route 216, known as Blooming Grove Road, averages 3,700 vehicles daily, PennDOT says.

Route 216 will be closed to through traffic between Smoketown Road and Stone Church Road for approximately 203 days while the bridge is replaced, PennDOT says. Until it reopens, a detour that follows Manheim Road and Glenville Road will be available as an alternate route.

Milling and paving work that may be conducted after the bridge reopens could reduce traffic to a single lane, PennDOT says.

The $3,084,851 contract was awarded on January 30 to The Six M Company, Inc., of Delta, York County, and includes the removal and replacement of three structurally deficient bridges in southwestern York County:

Route 851 (Steltz Road) bridge over Swans Creek near the Pennsylvania-Maryland State Line in Shrewsbury Township will be closed and detoured starting in mid-May or June for up to 105 days

Route 216 (Sticks Road) bridge over Pierceville Run in Codorus Township will be closed and detoured next spring for up to 173 days

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.