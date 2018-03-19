× South Western athletic director accused of attempting to strangle his wife

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, York County — The athletic director at South Western High School has been charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment in a domestic incident involving his wife, according to charging documents filed by Northern York County Regional Police.

Kurt Brenner, 31, of the first block of Quartz Ridge Drive, York, was arrested early Saturday morning, according to the criminal complaint.

He is accused of attempting to steal the covers from his wife’s bed after a night of drinking, then attempting to strangle her after she led him to the living room couch to sleep, charging documents state.

The incident was reported to police at 2:14 a.m., according to the criminal complaint.

Police say Brenner and some friends were drinking in his home Friday night when his wife went to bed around 10:40 p.m.

Candise Brenner later told police that her husband came to bed around 12:40 a.m. Saturday and fell on her while trying to get into bed. He eventually went to sleep, but began talking in his sleep, preventing his wife from getting back to sleep herself, charging documents state.

Candise Brenner then led her husband to the living room couch with a pillow and blanket and returned to bed, she told police.

But Kurt Brenner returned to the bedroom and began attempting to pull the covers off of his wife. When she resisted, he began to get more physical, she told police.

She was eventually able to get the covers away from him and went to the living room to sleep on the couch herself. But Kurt Brenner followed her, she told police, and laid on top of her on the couch, pushing her head between the cushions and impeding her ability to breathe until she “saw stars,” the criminal complaint says.

Candise Brenner told police she tried to wake her husband’s friends for help, but they were asleep and could not hear her, charging documents state. She told police she yelled “You’re going to kill me” to her husband.

Police say Kurt Brenner was allegedly pretending to sleep on the couch while his wife was talking to police. When officers spoke to him, he allegedly jumped up from the couch. Police say he was visibly intoxicated. He allegedly told police that he had been asleep the entire time, and that nothing his wife told police had actually occurred.

Kurt Brenner was placed under arrest and taken to Central Booking, the criminal complaint says.