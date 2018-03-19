× Steelers sign linebacker Jon Bostic

PITTSBURGH– The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for life without LB Ryan Shazier in the middle of the team’s defense.

The Steelers agreed to terms with LB Jon Bostic on a two-year deal over the weekend.

Bostic, 26, played with the Indianapolis Colts in 2017 and racked up 97 tackles and a sack.

He is expected to play a large role next to LB Vince Williams in the middle of the Pittsburgh defense.