Steelers sign linebacker Jon Bostic

INDIANAPOLIS, IN December 14: Indianapolis Colts inside linebacker Jon Bostic (57) during an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts on December 14, 2017, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis IN. The Denver Broncos defeated the Indianapolis Colts 25-13. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
PITTSBURGH– The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for life without LB Ryan Shazier in the middle of the team’s defense.
The Steelers agreed to terms with LB Jon Bostic on a two-year deal over the weekend.
Bostic, 26, played with the Indianapolis Colts in 2017 and racked up 97 tackles and a sack.
He is expected to play a large role next to LB Vince Williams in the middle of the Pittsburgh defense.