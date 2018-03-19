× Stewartstown man facing charges after allegedly raping York College student

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A Stewartstown man is facing charges after allegedly raping a York College student.

Nathan Yankelov, 19, is facing rape, sexual assault and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse among other related charges.

On November 18, 2017, York City Police took a sexual assault report from a female victim who was being treated as a patient in York Hospital.

The victim told police that she was sexually assaulted inside her dorm room at York College earlier that day.

The victim told police that she was at a party with friends at approximately 10:30 p.m. on November 17 when she drank four cans of beer on an “empty stomach.”

She said that her and some friends, including Yankelov, went back to her dorm room where the group watched a movie, ordered pizza and hung out.

The victim said that she began falling asleep while friends were still in the room and they all began leaving.

Eventually, Yankelov and the victim were allegedly the last two in the room.

The victim said that she was attempting to go to sleep when she turned over and nudged Yankelov, who allegedly said “I would not have done that if I were you.”

Then, the victim said that she continued to try and go to sleep when Yankelov began to touch her body, take her clothes off and sexually assault her.

During the assault, Yankelov allegedly smacked the victim in the face and put his hands around her neck while telling her to be quiet.

While being examined at York Hospital, the victim was found to have bruising on multiple parts of her body, along with lacerations and swelling.

On Wednesday, December 6, 2017, Yankelov voluntarily participated in an interview with a detective about the assault.

He admitted to a sexual encounter with the victim but claimed that she was “playing” with his inner thigh and figured “it was on,” according to the criminal complaint.

Yankelov told police that he asked the victim three times if the sexual encounter was okay.

He said that the first time, the victim didn’t answer. The second time, the victim mumbled an unintelligible response. Finally the third time, Yankelov said the victim said “uh huh.”

Yankelov admitted to the detevtive that he would have continued asking the victim “five or six times” before he would have abandoned his request and gone to sleep.

He admitted to putting his hands around her neck, but claimed the victim wanted that to occur.

Finally, Yankelov admitted that the victim was “extremely intoxicated, earlier in the evening at the party they attended, but denied raping the victim.

Yankelov said that he had :rape training, while in the Boy Scouts and Eagle Scouts and that he believed the victim was displaying attention seeking behavior and wanted this report to be filed as an “attention grab” as she seeks a future in the modeling industry.

Now, he will face charges.