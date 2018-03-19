BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - MARCH 10: Freddie, a two-year-old French bulldog dog, poses for a photograph on the second day of Crufts Dog Show at the NEC Arena on March 10, 2017 in Birmingham, England. First held in 1891, Crufts is said to be the largest show of its kind in the world. The annual four-day event features thousands of dogs, with competitors travelling from countries across the globe to take part and vie for the coveted title of 'Best in Show'. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
Today’s FOX43 Poll: Should pets be given the same rights as humans on airplanes?
State Sen. Marisol Alcantara (D-NY) is introducing a bill to prevent pets from being placed into overhead storage compartments and force cargo holds on airplanes to be pressurized and ventilated.
The bill is named “Kokito’s Law,” after the French Bulldog that died after being forced into an overhead bin on a United Airlines flight last week. The story made national headlines and went viral online.
The dog’s family says they were prevented from getting up to check on the dog by the flight crew.
