× Today’s FOX43 Poll: Should pets be given the same rights as humans on airplanes?

State Sen. Marisol Alcantara (D-NY) is introducing a bill to prevent pets from being placed into overhead storage compartments and force cargo holds on airplanes to be pressurized and ventilated.

The bill is named “Kokito’s Law,” after the French Bulldog that died after being forced into an overhead bin on a United Airlines flight last week. The story made national headlines and went viral online.

The dog’s family says they were prevented from getting up to check on the dog by the flight crew.

What do you think about this?

Should pets be given the same rights as humans on airplanes?

Let us know in today’s FOX43 poll.

View Poll