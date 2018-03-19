× Traffic stop leads to drug, firearms charges in Lancaster

LANCASTER — A traffic stop Sunday night led to drug and weapons charges for two Lancaster men, according to Lancaster police.

Police stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Conestoga and Mill Streets at 8:42 p.m. for traffic violations. The officers performing the stop noticed the strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle as they approached, police say.

The vehicle’s occupants were removed. One passenger, David Angelo Cruz, 19, was found to be in possession of a Glock .380 semi-automatic handgun with an altered serial number, according to police. The officers were able to read the number and ran a check on the handgun, which determined that it had been reported stolen to Lancaster City Police in August of 2017. Cruz was arrested and taken to the Lancaster Bureau of Police station for processing. He is charged with Possession of a Firearm with Altered/Obliterated Serial Number, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

He is being held in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail, police say.

Another passenger, Christian Enrique Figueroa-Ortiz, 21, was also arrested and charged with Providing False Identification to Law Enforcement and Possession of a Small Amount of Marijuana, police say.

A third passenger, a 16-year-old juvenile, was found to have been reported as a missing person/runaway from York. He was transferred to police in York County to be returned home. He will have an allegation against him filed in Lancaster County Juvenile Probation for Possession of Cocaine, police say.

The vehicle’s driver, James Rocha, 21, was cited with two summary traffic violations, police say.