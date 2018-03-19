Wintry weather to impact us in two waves

TRICKY TWO PART STORM SYSTEM

Clouds begin to stream in late evening and overnight. Temperatures fall out of the 40s into the 30s, and bottom out near 30 degrees. As an area of low pressure approaches, light snow develops in the early morning across the south, slowly spreading north and mixes with sleet and rain. Best chance for accumulations is south of the turnpike and mainly on grassy surfaces, especially across Franklin and Adams Counties. For much of the area roads are expected to be wet, with little to no slushy accumulations. Ground is too warm, temperatures have been warm, and this time of the year makes it difficult to get snow to accumulate on the roadways. There could be spotty rain or snow showers through the day, with temperatures well below average in the 30s. A second low reorganizes off the east coast and it’s this system, which could bring our best chance for snow accumulation. Snow picks up across the area Tuesday evening after sunset into Wednesday. A 2 to 5 inch range for much of the area is possible with lesser amounts far to the north and northwest. Factors, which may limit significant snow is surface temperatures, time of year, precipitation rates are not as strong, and low could reorganize too far east to bring us anything. With the models continuing to show inconsistencies run to run, it makes this forecast more difficult to pin point. We are putting forth our best effort to keep you up to date with the latest. Winds pick up midweek and stay breezy through the weekend. Highs Wednesday are in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Sunshine returns Thursday and Friday, however, breezy conditions makes temperatures in the lower and middle 40s feel much colder. Our next system approaches for the weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Most of the modeling indicates the next storm system approaching late Saturday. Increasing clouds expected through the day with rain and or snow showers arriving during the late evening. Snow continues into early Sunday before coming to an end. Readings are in the lower 40s both days. By Monday, drier conditions and more sunshine returns. The breeze does too. Afternoon temperatures are in the upper 40s, falling well short of the lower 50s we should see this time of the year.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist