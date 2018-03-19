× Woman dies following head-on type collision with Freightliner on Route 934

NORTH ANNVILLE TWP., Lebanon County — UPDATE: A 42-year-old woman died following a head-on type collision with a Freightliner Monday morning on Route 934 at Yordy’s Bridge Road.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Erin Finegan, of Grantville, was traveling in the southbound lane entering the “s”-curves when, for unknown reasons, she crossed the double yellow line and struck an oncoming vehicle coming northbound. Finegan sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

The Freightliner’s driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to Hershey Medical Center for treatment.

The roadway was closed for approximately four hours.

Previously: A crash has closed all lanes on Route 934 at Yordy’s Bridge Road.

Crews were dispatched around 7:15 a.m. to the road in North Annville Township for a reported head on crash.

The crash involves multiple vehicles and there is no word on if any injuries were suffered in the crash.

Accident activity – All lanes are CLOSED on PA 934 at Yordy's Bridge Rd — Trenice (@TreniceFox43) March 19, 2018