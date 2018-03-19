York County’s first medical marijuana dispensary is hiring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PENN TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Now hiring: as Pennsylvania's medical marijuana program continues to grow, York County's first medical marijuana dispensary is looking to fill some open positions.

Knox Medical in Penn Township is planning to open in a few months.

Officials with Knox Medical Dispensary are looking for compassionate, knowledgeable people to run the facility.

Those full-time employees will work four, 10-hour days and receive competitive pay and benefits.

"It's an upgrade, it is. Bona Fortuna - that was the restaurant. They made good food, but I'm happy this is going in," said Roxie Warner.

Warner, who lives across the street from the dispensary, is not only welcoming the new facility, she hopes to become an employee.

"I'm going to go over and apply, and my neighbor is going to go over and apply... so I think it's going to be great!" she said.

Warner may be in luck.

Before Knox Medical opens its doors for treatment, officials will put people to work.

"Anyone with sales experience, someone with customer experience - that's really number 1. Customer service, and then, if they've been in the cannabis industry before, that definitely helps them, but not needed," said Cam Martin, associate director of retail operations at Knox Medical.

There are around 12 available positions, including: general manager, a few assistant managers, and several customer experience specialists.

All applicants must pass a drug test and complete a background check.

The general manager position can be held by only a doctor or a pharmacist.

The full-time positions also include benefits for the employees.

Once hired, employees will be trained.

"We're here for the long haul, and we want to retain people so we know we have to be competitive for the market," said Scott Klenet, spokesman with Knox Medical.

Patients with a a medical marijuana card and a doctor's recommendation will have access to the facility.

There will be 24/7 security and surveillance on Knox Medical's site. The products will be stored in a vault only employees can access.

There's also a private consultation room for patients.

While employees for Knox Medical say a number of people have been for the dispensary here in Penn township, there are still others against it.

"For those naysayers, I would say that we are dedicated to providing the highest quality medications, in a very professional and very clinical environment," said Martin.

That is why they plan to continuously reach out to the community.

"We believe in being good neighbors and being sound players in this market so that means we want to be a part of this local community here in Hanover," said Klenet.

A job fair will be held at Knox Medical Dispensary at 648 Frederick Street in Penn Township from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials say anyone interested in a position should bring a resume.

There will be applications at the dispensary or people can apply online.

Knox Medical has other dispensaries in Florida, Texas, and Puerto Rico.