Bill would expand hunting opportunities

HARRISBURG, PA — State Rep. Bryan Barbin, D- Cambria/Somerset, announced that he has introduced a bill, HB 2160, to expand deer hunting opportunities for junior and senior license holders, active-duty resident military personnel and hunters with disabilities.

The bill would allow these licensed hunters to harvest an antlerless deer during the first day of statewide regular firearm season. Currently, in most areas of the state, the first five days of deer firearm season are restricted to antlered deer only.

“Allowing these hunters to harvest both doe and buck deer on opening day of rifle season will give these deserving license buyers a more successful, higher-quality hunt,” Barbin said. “I’m encouraging my colleagues to join me in supporting this legislation.”

SOURCE: Rep. Bryan Barbin