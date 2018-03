Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Snow is expected to hit many parts of Central PA Tuesday morning through Wednesday.

PennDOT recommends drivers slow down on the roads and increase the following distance between cars. They advise motorists to clean the snow and ice off their cars before driving and be extra cautious on the ramps and bridges.

For updated weather advisories and road conditions, visit 511pa.com.