Chambersburg man facing charges after threatening to kill police with butcher knife

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Chambersburg man is facing charges after allegedly threatening to kill police with a butcher knife.

James Moreland, 58, is facing aggravated assault, terroristic threats and public drunkenness charges for his role in the incident.

On March 20, police were dispatched to the first block of W. Liberty Street in Chambersburg to assist the fire department with a residential fire alarm.

During the response to the alarm, Moreland allegedly obtained a butcher knife and threatened to kill the police officers on scene.

Now, he is facing charges.