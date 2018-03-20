× Enola woman facing charges after striking a parked car while DUI

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– An Enola woman is facing charges after striking a parked car while driving under the influence.

Kimberly Doiron, 44, is facing DUI and other summary traffic violations for the incident.

On February 23 at approximately 2:55 a.m., police responded to a crash in the 100 block of S. Enola Drive in Enola.

After an investigation, police determined that Doiron had struck a parked car while under the influence of alcohol.

She was arrested for DUI and will face a preliminary hearing.