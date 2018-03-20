Harrisburg fire chief hospitalized due to medical emergency

HARRISBURG — Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline was hospitalized Monday evening because of a medical emergency, the City of Harrisburg announced Tuesday.

Chief Enterline remains in stable condition at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Chief Enterline and his family,” Mayor Eric Papenfuse said. “And we stand with the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire in wishing our fire chief a full and speedy recovery.”

The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire issued the statement below:

We are keeping Fire Chief Brian Enterline and his family in our hearts and in our prayers. And we ask the entire Harrisburg community to join us in supporting them during the time.

The family has requested that there be no visitors at the hospital.