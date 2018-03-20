× Lancaster County man charged with indecent exposure

EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A 58-year-old Lancaster County man has been charged with indecent exposure after an East Earl Township police officer discovered him masturbating in his car, police say.

Jeffrey Lee Seldomridge, of Narvon, was found slumped over in his vehicle by an officer on patrol in the parking lot of Martin’s Trailside Express on the 100 block of Toddy Drive Monday at 2:29 a.m., police say. When the officer approached to check on Seldomridge, police say, he found Seldomridge was slumped over because he was engaged in a sex act, indecently exposing himself.

Seldomridge was allegedly displaying pornographic images on his cell phone, which was visible to the public, at the time, police say.