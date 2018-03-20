× Man accused of threatening to shoot boss, co-workers after being fired from job site

ADAMS COUNTY — A man accused of threatening to shoot his boss and co-workers last week after being fired from the job site was arrested Monday morning.

Cumberland Township Police responded to the 1st block of Park Avenue on Thursday around 7:45 a.m. to investigate terroristic threats which was made by the now former employee. Charges were filed and an arrest warrant was then issued for 26-year-old Creedon McCleaf.

McCleaf, of Aspers, was transported to Adams County Prison after he was was apprehended.