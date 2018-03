DAUPHIN COUNTY — A 36-year-old man who approached Susquehanna Township Police officers early Monday morning as they were on foot patrol now faces charges.

Stephen Stanton was arrested for tampering with evidence, possession of a schedule III controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering & prowling at night, according to police.

A second individual accompanied Stanton that morning. He, identified as Ronald Mulford, was arrested for a burglary warrant, police say.