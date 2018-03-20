× More interstate restrictions lifted by PennDOT

HARRISBURG — UPDATE: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the PA Turnpike on Wednesday lifted additional restrictions from Interstates in eastern and central Pennsylvania at 8 pm. The rest of the remaining restrictions will be lifted at midnight.

At 8 p.m., the overall ban on commercial vehicle restrictions came off Interstates 83 and 380, and restrictions on empty trucks, tractors pulling double trailers and trailers towed by cars and pick- up trucks also were lifted from Interstate 81 between the Maryland line and the junction of Interstates 80 and 81 in Luzerne County.

A ban on commercial vehicles was lifted from Interstate 70, from the Maryland line to the Turnpike, at 4 p.m. and from Interstate 84 at 6 p.m.

Pennsylvania coordinated its actions with its counterparts in New York and New Jersey so to avoid unnecessary traffic bottlenecks across state lines.

The ban and restrictions had been placed beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday due to forecasts calling for significant snow across many areas of Pennsylvania.

The PA Turnpike lifted additional truck/trailer and speed-limit restrictions on some sections of the Turnpike system in western and central Pennsylvania at 8 p.m.:

The truck/trailer ban was lifted on the east-west mainline (Interstate 76 and Interstates 70/76) from the Breezewood Exit (No. 161) to the Harrisburg East Exit (No. 247).

The 45 mph speed-limit restriction was lifted on the east-west mainline (I-70/76) from the New Stanton Exit (No. 75) to the Breezewood Exit (No. 161).

At 10 p.m. the commercial and speed restrictions will be lifted off the portion of Interstate 476, the PA Turnpike Northeastern Extension.

At midnight, the commercial vehicle ban was to be lifted off Interstate 78.

Also, at midnight the remaining restrictions on light vehicles and trailers will be lifted from Interstates 76, 80, 95, 176, 476 and 676 in eastern Pennsylvania, and the remaining sections of the Pennsylvania Turnpike — Interstates 76 and 276 (the east-west mainline).

Previously: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) on Wednesday lifted restrictions from several interstates as of 4 p.m., but left others in place.

The overall ban on commercial vehicles was lifted from:

Interstate 70, from the Maryland line to the Turnpike.

Interstate 84 (westbound only, entire length)

The commercial ban remains on:

Interstate 83 (entire length)

Interstate 84 ( eastbound, entire length )

) Interstate 78 (entire length)

Interstate 380 (entire length)

Interstate 84 in New York and Interstates 78 and 80 in New Jersey remain restricted due to forecasts of continued heavy snow.

PennDOT’s and the PA Turnpike’s other ban on empty straight CDL-weighted trucks, tractors hauling double trailers, tractors hauling empty trailers, trailers pulled by passenger vehicles, pick-up trucks, motorcycles and recreational vehicles, or RVs, was lifted from:

Interstate 79 from the Turnpike to Interstate 80.

Interstate 99 (entire length)

Interstate 76, the East-West Turnpike mainline, between the Ohio line and the Breezewood Interchange

The ban on these latter categories remains on:

Interstate 76, the Schuylkill Expressway and the East-West Turnpike mainline from Breezewood east to and Valley Forge.

Interstates 276 and 476, a portion of the mainline Turnpike between Valley Forge and the Delaware River Bridge in southeastern Pennsylvania and the entire Northeastern Extension.

Interstate 476 between the Turnpike and Interstate 95.

Interstate 676 (entire length)

Interstate 176 (entire length)

Interstate 95 (entire length)

Interstate 78 (entire length)

Interstate 80 from the New Jersey line to the junction with Interstate 81.

Interstate 81 from the Maryland line to the junction with Interstate 80.

Source: PennDOT