More snow pounds the area Wednesday, and temperatures remain cold

MARCH SNOW

As a secondary coastal storm develops and strengthens late tonight, it will travel northeast hugging the coastline. Snow ramps up, continuing through the night into the day Wednesday. Temperatures drop to upper 20s to near 30 degrees, and only recover to the middle 30s by afternoon. Traveling will continue to present dangerous conditions with slushy, slick roads and limited visibility. Snowfall tapers late afternoon from the west and lingers into the early evening in the east. Expected snow accumulations of 4-8″ north of the turnpike, and 8-10″ inches south are possible. There are indications localized amounts of 12″ is not out of the question across portions of York and Lancaster counties. The potential for higher or lower amounts still exist depending on track of coastal storm and precipitation rates.

REST OF WEEK

Breezy conditions set up for Thursday and Friday. We see intervals of sunshine Thursday with highs in the middle 40s. A piece of upper level energy increases the clouds for Friday, and it’s not as warm, with highs held in the lower 40s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

It won’t feel much like March or spring with plenty of clouds hanging around, and cooler than average readings staying in the 40s. Sunshine for Saturday diminishes with clouds increasing through the afternoon and evening. Highs are in the lower and middle 40s. A system skirts by to our south clipping the area with a snow/mix by Sunday morning. An easterly wind keeps the clouds around for much of the day too. Light precipitation with little or no accumulation expected right now. Highs are chillier in the lower 40s. Monday brings milder temperatures in the middle and upper 40s. The next system brings showers for Tuesday.

