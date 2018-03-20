× PA Department of State prepared for May primary under new map

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of State is prepared for the May 15 primary under the new congressional map, Acting Secretary of State Robert Torres announced today after two court decisions upheld the map.

On Monday, the Supreme Court of the United States denied an emergency application to stay the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s remedial map, and a federal three-judge panel in a separate case denied a motion to block use of the remedial map. Both decisions leave the new map in place for the 2018 election cycle.

“The Department of State continues to work proactively to support county election offices and candidates with the new maps,” Torres said. “We expect to be 100 percent ready for voters on May 15.”

The department began taking steps to implement the remedial map on February 19, as soon as the Pennsylvania Supreme Court released it. The voter registration database, the Statewide Uniform Registry of Electors (SURE), has been updated, and congressional candidates began circulating and filing petitions under the new map on February 27, Torres said. The deadline to file is today.

Department staff also implemented an education campaign for voters through the department’s website and social media platforms. The website provides county-by-county infographics comparing the 2011 districts and the 2018 remedial districts, a Google map overlay and text descriptions of the districts.

The last day to register to vote in the primary is April 16.

For complete information about voting in Pennsylvania, visit votesPA.com or call 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772).

Source; Pennsylvania Department of State Press Office