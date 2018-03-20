× PA National Guard to support local response to winter storm Tuesday night, Wednesday

HARRISBURG — Governor Tom Wolf announced that the Commonwealth Response Coordination Center (CRCC) will be activated at the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency at 8 p.m. tonight with staff from the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and Pennsylvania State Police joining PEMA staff to monitor the storm, resources, and related needs throughout the night.

Tomorrow morning at 8 a.m., staff from the Public Utility Commission will join the CRCC, and the Joint Information Center at PEMA also will be activated.

Troops from the Pennsylvania National Guard (PNG) have been put on State Active Duty to support the local response to today and tomorrow’s forecasted winter storm in the southern part of the commonwealth.

Up to 425 soldiers will be available for State Active Duty effective today at 8 p.m. Part of the National Guard’s mission is to supply equipment and liaison officers to counties that request assistance.

“Our National Guard members will assist as needed during this winter storm and PEMA will keep the CRCC activated as needed,” said Governor Wolf. “We are very fortunate to have our PA National Guard members living and working in our communities and able to mobilize on short notice to provide help. Their service is vital to our commonwealth, and I thank them and the staff at PEMA for their dedication to helping Pennsylvanians affected by this storm.”

Pennsylvania has the third largest National Guard in the country with approximately 20,000 members located in more than 80 armories and readiness centers statewide.