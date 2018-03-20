× PA Turnpike to impose system-wide Truck/Trailer ban tonight

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Due to the incoming winter storm, the PA Turnpike will impose a ban of certain types of trucks, RV and trailers today starting at 8 p.m. Vehicle types covered by the restriction are:

empty straight CDL-weighted trucks;

Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers);

tractors hauling empty trailers;

any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs;

all motorcycles; and

all recreational vehicles, or RVs.

The above-listed vehicles will be prohibited from traveling on the PA Turnpike’s east-west mainline from Ohio to New Jersey (I-76, 70/76 and 276) and on the entire Northeastern Extension (I-476) beginning at 8 p.m. Restrictions will remain in place through the storm.

As storm conditions develop, a comprehensive commercial-vehicle ban and/or speed restrictions could be imposed across significant portions of the PA Turnpike system.

While driving in severe weather, motorists should follow these protocols:

always travel at a safe speed for conditions, no matter what the posted limit is;

allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks; and

never pass a truck that is actively plowing or spreading salt.

In case of an accident, breakdown or other emergency, PA Turnpike motorists should dial *11 on a mobile phone. Be prepared to give the milepost location and direction of travel and move vehicles out of active travel lanes if possible.

While the PA Turnpike discourages travel during winter storms, motorists can check PA Turnpike conditions before heading out at www.paturnpike.com; look at the “Current Alerts” ticker at the top for restrictions. Travelers can also call the toll-free TRIP line at 866-976-TRIP (8747) for the latest travel information.

The PA Turnpike reminds motorists to pack a winter emergency kit. A basic kit includes non-perishable food, water, blanket, small shovel and warm clothes. When preparing an emergency kit, motorists should consider passenger necessities like baby food, pet supplies or medications.

Follow the PA Turnpike on Twitter at: @PATurnpikeAlert.