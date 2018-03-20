× Penn State Harrisburg student shot, killed in Philadelphia on Sunday

PHILADELPHIA– A Penn State Harrisburg student was shot and killed during an argument in Philadelphia on Sunday.

Dominique Oglesby was fatally shot during an argument outside the Galaxy West Lounge in the 5200 block of Market Street around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, according to Philly.com.

Oglesby was reportedly shot once in the back and taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center before being pronounced dead at 4:42 p.m.

During the altercation, her father and grandfather were struck, but both men are listed in stable condition.

According to Philly.com, a Penn State spokesperson said Oglesby was scheduled to graduate from Penn State Harrisburg this spring.

The investigation is currently ongoing.