PennDOT lifts some interstate restrictions, others left in place

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) on Wednesday lifted restrictions from several interstates as of 4 p.m., but left others in place.

The overall ban on commercial vehicles was lifted from:

Interstate 70, from the Maryland line to the Turnpike.

Interstate 84 (westbound only, entire length)

The commercial ban remains on:

Interstate 83 (entire length)

Interstate 84 ( eastbound, entire length )

) Interstate 78 (entire length)

Interstate 380 (entire length)

Interstate 84 in New York and Interstates 78 and 80 in New Jersey remain restricted due to forecasts of continued heavy snow.

PennDOT’s and the PA Turnpike’s other ban on empty straight CDL-weighted trucks, tractors hauling double trailers, tractors hauling empty trailers, trailers pulled by passenger vehicles, pick-up trucks, motorcycles and recreational vehicles, or RVs, was lifted from:

Interstate 79 from the Turnpike to Interstate 80.

Interstate 99 (entire length)

Interstate 76, the East-West Turnpike mainline, between the Ohio line and the Breezewood Interchange

The ban on these latter categories remains on:

Interstate 76, the Schuylkill Expressway and the East-West Turnpike mainline from Breezewood east to and Valley Forge.

Interstates 276 and 476, a portion of the mainline Turnpike between Valley Forge and the Delaware River Bridge in southeastern Pennsylvania and the entire Northeastern Extension.

Interstate 476 between the Turnpike and Interstate 95.

Interstate 676 (entire length)

Interstate 176 (entire length)

Interstate 95 (entire length)

Interstate 78 (entire length)

Interstate 80 from the New Jersey line to the junction with Interstate 81.

Interstate 81 from the Maryland line to the junction with Interstate 80.

UPDATE (8:30 a.m.): Due to the winter storm impacting the region, PennDOT has temporarily reduced the speed limit on several major roadways in south central Pennsylvania today as of 8:30 a.m.

PennDOT encourages motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:

Interstate 81 in Franklin, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lebanon counties

Interstate 78 in Lebanon County

Interstate 83 in York, Cumberland and Dauphin counties

Interstate 283 in Dauphin County

Route 283 in Dauphin and Lancaster counties

Route 22/322 in Dauphin County and Perry counties

Route 581 in Cumberland County

Route 11 in Franklin and Cumberland counties

Route 15 in Adams, York and Cumberland counties

Route 11/15 in Cumberland and Perry County counties

Route 30 in York and Lancaster Counties

Route 222 in Lancaster County, from Route 30 to Berks County line

Although PennDOT has crews treating roadways around the clock, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

UPDATE (6:55 a.m.): The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has imposed a new restriction on Interstate 78 – a ban on all commercial traffic.

The ban covers the entire length of Interstate 78 from the junction with Interstate 81 to the New Jersey state line. The action was needed to coordinate with New Jersey, which has imposed a commercial ban on Interstate 78 within its borders.

A commercial vehicle is defined as a vehicle used for commerce and meets one of the following conditions:

Has a gross vehicle weight rating or gross combination weight rating, or gross vehicle weight or gross combination weight, of 17,001 pounds or more, whichever is greater.

Is designed or used to transport more than 8 passengers (including the driver) for compensation.

Is designed or used to transport more than 15 passengers, including the driver, and is not used to transport passengers for compensation.

Is a school bus.

Is transporting hazardous materials which is required to be placarded in accordance with Department regulations.

Restrictions will remain in place as long as conditions warrant. As conditions develop, speed restrictions will be considered on these routes. If the forecast changes, PennDOT will quickly review and possibly adjust or lift the restrictions.

If traveling during severe winter weather, motorists should make sure their gas tank is full and they pack an emergency kit, which should include non-perishable food, water, blanket, small shovel and warm clothes. Remember also any special needs, such as baby food, pet supplies or medications.

When queues form and roadways are expected to be closed for long periods because of crashes and other traffic disruptions, PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency can activate the 511PAConnect system to establish contact via cellphone to trapped motorists.

Motorists are reminded that roadways will not be free of snow while precipitation is falling. With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning. Motorists should leave plenty of space – six car lengths — when following a truck that is plowing or spreading winter materials. Also, reduced speeds are a must when traveling during snow events.

While driving in severe weather, motorists should follow these protocols:

always travel at a safe speed for conditions, no matter what the posted limit is;

allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks; and

never pass a truck that is actively plowing or spreading salt

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists are encouraged to “Know Before You Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 850 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the “Check My Route” tool.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by

