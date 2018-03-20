Police look for woman who never returned to prison following work release

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 36-year-old woman who left the County prison Monday night on work release and never returned.

Kristine Deitz was last seen leaving the prison around 10 p.m.

Deitz, who is 5’2″ tall and approximately 115 pounds, has blondish-brown hair and brown eyes. She is serving time for not paying child support, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information can contact the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 717-240-6396. After hours, please contact the Cumberland County Communications Center at 717-243-4121 and ask for the on-call Deputy Sheriff.