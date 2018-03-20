× Rangers claim 1B Tommy Joseph off waivers from Phillies

PHILADELPHIA– A former Phillies first baseman will look to make the team in Arlington, Texas.

The Texas Rangers have claimed 1B Tommy Joseph off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies.

Joseph, 26, was designated for assignment last week by the Phillies.

Joseph hit 43 home runs and knocked in 116 runs over his two years with the Phillies, but hit .240 in 2017 with a sub-par .289 on base percentage.

Now, he will look to spell 1B Joey Gallo and serve as the right-handed hitting option to DH Shin-Soo Choo.