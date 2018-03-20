Redskins sign corner back Orlando Scandrick

ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 26: Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick (#32) looks to the sideline during the NFL preseason game between the Dallas Cowboys and Oakland Raiders on August 26, 2017 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 26: Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick (#32) looks to the sideline during the NFL preseason game between the Dallas Cowboys and Oakland Raiders on August 26, 2017 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON– The Washington Redskins have signed CB Orlando Scandrick to a two-year deal.
Scandrick, 31, agreed to a two-year deal with the team.
According to Mike Garafolo, the contract is worth up to $10 million.
Scandrick was cut by the Dallas Cowboys earlier this month after starting 11 games for the team in 2017.
A fifth round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, Scandrick is expected to compete for a starting job in training camp.