Redskins sign corner back Orlando Scandrick

WASHINGTON– The Washington Redskins have signed CB Orlando Scandrick to a two-year deal.

Scandrick, 31, agreed to a two-year deal with the team.

According to Mike Garafolo, the contract is worth up to $10 million.

Scandrick was cut by the Dallas Cowboys earlier this month after starting 11 games for the team in 2017.

A fifth round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, Scandrick is expected to compete for a starting job in training camp.