Snow likely throughout Tuesday and Wednesday, Winter Storm Warning in effect

SNOW MOVES IN: Snow starts in the southern counties late in the morning commute and will take over most of the area by noon. Light-to-moderate snowfall will continue throughout the day, but will struggle to stick to a warm ground temperature at first. Highs reach the mid-30s, which will also bring a mixing chance as we go throughout the day.

WHEN IT’S DONE: A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect from 8AM Tuesday to 8PM Wednesday, as the time of most accumulation of snowfall is likely. A second round of snowfall moves in overnight accompanying the coastal low pressure system developing to the east. Snowfall will continue through Wednesday morning. Isolated totals higher than 6” is likely along the Mason-Dixon Line with lower totals to the north.

There is potential for both higher and lower totals, all depending on snowfall rates and temperature which can hinder or help accumulation. Stay tuned for updates throughout the day.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: The rest of the week stays below average in terms of temperature with occasionally breezy conditions Thursday into Friday. Highs range from the upper-30s to mid-40s. I’m watching mixing chances as well as we head into the weekend.

Happy first day of Spring! Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long