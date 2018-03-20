× Snow wreaking havoc on roads

Several roads are tied up with traffic and accidents in the midst of today’s snow storm.

SR 116 (York Rd) is closed near Mill Rd at the Heidelberg and North Codorus Twp. Line

Several tractor trailers have the roadway completely blocked. No injuries have resulted. PennDOT road crews and tow services are enroute but avoid this roadway as the closure will last an extended period of time.

Traffic is also moving at a crawl on Route 74 in York County between Dallastown and York.

I-83 dealing with multiple accidents as well, including a wreck southbound at the Glen Rock exit.

The York County Webcad listed over 25 incidents on roads in York County alone.