St. Joseph’s University student found dead in Bermuda

Authorities in Bermuda have confirmed the death of a 19-year-old St. Joseph’s University student who went missing over the weekend.

Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police James Howard announced Monday that Mark Dombroski’s body was found in a moat at Fort Prospect.

Howard said foul play has not been ruled out and forensic officers are examining the scene where the body was found.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Dombroski family,” Howard said during a news conference after the body was found.

Dombroski, a freshman at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, was a member of the rugby team and was on the island to compete in the 2018 Ariel Re Bermuda International 7s Rugby Tournament.

The tournament ended on Saturday. According to police, “It then appears that Mark along with friends and family went out to socialize.”

According to police, Dombroski was last seen by his family and friends just after midnight Sunday at a restaurant called The Dog House.

“The Saint Joseph’s University community is heartbroken tonight to learn from the Bermuda Police Services (BPS) in Hamilton that student Mark Dombroski has died. We extend our deepest sympathies to the Dombroski family along with Mark’s teammates, classmates and friends,” read a statement from the university on Monday.

“Saint Joseph’s students in need of counseling or ministry have been informed of available services. The circumstances of Mark’s death are still under investigation by the BPS. During this difficult time, we ask for your understanding and that you respect the privacy of Mark’s family and friends.”

Police were notified of Dombroski’s disappearance at 9:39 a.m. Sunday and Howard said police “within an hour mobilized officers to commence looking through CCTV and checking for the young man.”

Police confirmed that “CCTV footage indicates that Mark was seen alone at 1:09 a.m. Sunday, March 18, walking east along Front Street just past the junction with King Street. He was wearing a green T-shirt, khaki pants and black shoes. He appeared to be using a cellphone device.”

Bermuda Police Services are asking anyone with information to contact police headquarters.