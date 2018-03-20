× Steelers to add veteran safety Morgan Burnett

PITTSBURGH– The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to add a veteran defensive back.

S Morgan Burnett is reportedly headed to Pittsburgh to complete a deal with the team, according to NFL Network analyst James Jones.

Burnett, 29, played in 12 games for the Packers in 2017, totaling 68 tackles and forcing a fumble.

Burnett had played his entire eight-year career with the Packers before trekking to the AFC North.

This reported agreement comes on the heels of the Steelers cleaning out their defensive backfield last week, releasing three veteran players.

Burnett is expected to compete for a starting job in training camp.