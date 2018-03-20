× Strasburg Borough Office in Lancaster County reports its email system has been hacked

STRASBURG, Lancaster County — Hackers have hit the Strasburg Borough Office’s email system three times in the last few weeks, most recently Monday night and again this morning, according to Strasburg Borough Police.

Residents who received any emails from the borough office regarding an overdue invoice are urged NOT to open the message — just delete it, police say.

Anyone with questions about any overdue amounts or their account balances may contact the borough office directly at (717) 687-7732 or visit the office during its normal weekday hours, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The borough office says the illegitimate emails sent from its account include a fake phone number; residents who receive the questionable emails are urged not to call it.

Strasburgh’s Borough Office is working with its IT team to restore security to its system, according to police.