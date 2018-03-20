Turkey Hill introduces fruit-infused treats for all ages

Do you prefer your dessert on a stick or in a cup? Thanks to Turkey Hill Dairy’s new Decadent Delights, you can have both. The line of indulgent, sophisticated treats blends premium ice cream with an abundance of fruit to create a four-flavor selection of bars and three flavors of individual-serving parfaits.

“Ice cream is a treat, and that’s what Decadent Delights is meant to be. It’s made for people who are passionate about good food,” said Turkey Hill President John Cox. “Each flavor is brimming with fruit, which makes these an extra special treat for fans of fruit flavors.”

Decadent Delights bars include Chocolate Covered Strawberry, Coconut, Tropical Mango, and Cherry. Each flavor is tailored for audiences looking for an indulgent dessert packed with fruit, chocolate and other premium ingredients. The Cherry bar, for example, features white chocolate ice cream, swirled with chocolate hazelnut and cherry ribbons and is covered in a triple layer of nougat, cherry, and milk chocolate rolled in cherry pieces.

The parfait selection is no exception, featuring ice cream swirled with ribbons of fruit puree topped with whipped topping and chocolate chips. Parfait flavors include Mixed Berry, Strawberry, and Lemon Blueberry.

Decadent Delights is Turkey Hill’s first new novelty in more than 10 years and marks its first entry in the growing premium novelty category.

Turkey Hill’s Decadent Delights bars and parfaits are available in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and Washington, D.C., in select stores where Turkey Hill products are sold. Decadent Delights are also available in Kroger stores in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. For more information about Decadent Delights, visit TurkeyHill.com/DecadentDelights.

Source: Turkey Hill Dairy