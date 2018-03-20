× Winter weather moves start times for PIAA basketball games

Tuesday’s winter weather is wreaking havoc on the PIAA high school basketball playoff games involving Central Pennsylvania teams.

The starting times for the girls’ basketball state playoff games involving Lancaster Catholic and Lebanon Catholic have been moved up, while the boys’ playoff game involving Lancaster Mennonite has been postponed to Thursday, according to reports on Twitter.

Mennonite’s Class 3A semifinal with Richland was moved from tonight to Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Chambersburg High School.

OFFICIAL CHANGE!

Richland vs Lancaster Mennonite game will be played as originally scheduled but moved to THURSDAY – Chambersburg HS 7:30pm — Richland Basketball (@RichlandBBall) March 20, 2018

The Class 3A semifinal between Trinity and Neuman-Goretti was still on as of 10 a.m.

GAME DAY! Eastern Final vs Neumann Goretti at Garden Spot HS, New Holland, 7 pm. Tickets still on sale at school, $8 adult, $4 student. All tickets $8 at door. #gotyour6 — Trinity Boys Hoops (@RocksBoysBball) March 20, 2018

Meanwhile, the start time for Lancaster Catholic’s Class 4A girls semifinal with Bonner-Pendergast is still set for tonight at Downingtown West High School, but the starting time has been moved to 6:30 p.m.

Tonight's Girls PIAA Semifinal contest has been moved up one hour to 6:30 p.m. at Downingtown West HS. Good Luck Crusaders! — Lancaster Catholic (@LCatholic) March 20, 2018

As a result, the tip for Lebanon Catholic’s Class 1A semifinal with Jenkintown was also moved.