York Revolution invites the Philadelphia Eagles to join their Opening Day ‘Celebration of Champions’

YORK — The York Revolution has cordially invited the Philadelphia Eagles to join them on Opening Day for a “Celebration of Champions,” the team said Tuesday in a press release.

The Revolution captured its third Atlantic League championship last season, and will celebrate the title with a special ceremony when they open the season on April 26.

York would like to honor the Eagles for their Super Bowl win on the same night.

In a letter to Eagles team officials, Revolution president Eric Mentzer wrote:

“Like so much of the rest of the country, we were thrilled to watch your well-deserved victory in Super Bowl LII. For your fans in York, PA, it was an even sweeter win, as the York Revolution had claimed its third Atlantic League Championship only a few months prior. The players, coaches, and staff of the Revolution are looking forward to kicking off our 2018 baseball season with a celebration of last season’s victory – and we’d like to celebrate yours as well! We have already begun signing up local schools and Little League teams, bowling league champs, corporate honorees, and more, and we would be honored to have members of the Philadelphia Eagles team, coaching staff, and front office staff join the York County community in sharing again in the joy of being Number 1.”

During its Opening Day ceremony, the Revolution will recognize members of the community for their own victories before team members receive their Atlantic League Championship rings and unveil the latest league championship pennant in the Peoples Bank Park outfield.

Revs officials said Tuesday they welcome any members of the York community to sign up to participate in the Opening Day celebration. Fans can sign up and tell the story of their win – from a wing eating contest to “branch of the year” honors and more – on a special portal created on www.yorkrevolution.com, by emailing tickets@yorkrevolution.com, or by calling (717) 801-HITS.

Opening Day’s celebration will include a pre-game parade of local champions, recognition on the ballpark videoboard and PA system, and a “high five” tunnel created by participating champs to welcome the defending Atlantic League champs as they take the field. One lucky fan will even receive a “Revs Fan” version of the same championship ring being presented that day to returning members of the 2017 team.

The Revolution kicks off its 12th season of Atlantic League baseball against their arch-rivals, the Lancaster Barnstormers. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.