Yuengling Golden Pilsner will debut in Pennsylvania April 1

POTTSVILLE — Yuengling is adding a new brew to its lineup of beers.

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., announced this week that will release Yuengling Golden Pilsner, the brewery’s first year-round beer to debut in 17 years.

“Yuengling Golden Pilsner is our unique interpretation of a refreshing pilsner, with all of the qualities consumers have come to expect from Yuengling in a beer that is highly sessionable and full of flavor, said brewer Jen Yuengling in a press release. “We continue to listen to our fans, and we saw an opportunity to deliver a new Yuengling beer that complements our core portfolio of iconic beers, including Traditional Lager, Light Lager, and Black & Tan.”

At 4.7% ABV and 135 calories, Yuengling Golden Pilsner is an all-malt beer that combines pale and specialty malts with Hallartau and Saaz hops to create a smooth brew with a clean finish.

“We spent over 18 months developing this beer, and believe it is a great choice for outdoor, social and active occasions,” Yuengling said. “We’re excited for consumers to try it.

Golden Pilsner will be available starting April 1 in several markets, including Harrisburg, and will be available across Yuengling’s entire 22-state market area by the end of the year.