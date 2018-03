× Emergency crews on scene of three-alarm fire in York

YORK — York City firefighters are on the scene of a three-alarm at a warehouse building on the 400 block of East Philadelphia Street, near Broad and Walnut Streets.

Motorists and residents are advised to avoid the area.

The fire was reported at about 4:30 p.m.

Crews on scene of a working fire. Broad and Walnut Sts. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/zPdSma8pmp — York City Fire (@YorkCityFire) March 21, 2018