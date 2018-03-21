Fire causes portion of building to collapse in York City

YORK — A portion of a building that caught fire Wednesday afternoon in York City has collapsed, according to FOX43’s Grace Griffaton, who is at the scene.

York City firefighters responded to the building located in the 400 block of East Philadelphia Street, around 4:20 p.m. — which was upgraded to a three-alarm fire.

According to officials, firefighters were pulled back from the building and trucks were positioned away from the blaze once they realized that safety was a concern.

The Red Cross has been called to assist the crews as they will remain on scene throughout the night and into tomorrow morning, officials say.

Officials add that the goal moving forward is to not let the fire spread.

There’s no word of any injuries.

Motorists and residents are advised to avoid the area.

I'm told by the owner of Live Energy that the Weaver apartments here were close to being completed for people to begin leasing. He says he was told by firefighters they have to 'let the building go'. He says his company lost tools and thousands of dollars of equipment @fox43 pic.twitter.com/kDseAVwYx4 — Grace Griffaton (@GraceGriffaton) March 21, 2018

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.